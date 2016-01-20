Your magazine matters

A magazine is an important communication tool for an organisation. It defines who you are and provides a clear channel of communication with your members and stakeholders, giving them a tangible benefit of membership and a sense of involvement with your organisation.

Your magazine also raises awareness of your objectives and activities, reinforcing readers’ perceptions of an active and relevant organisation that is worth their attention and affiliation.

Control’s publishing expertise can help you to produce a print and online presence that captures the interest of both new and existing readers.

We have been publishing magazines, journals and books since 1992. We can provide outstanding writers, editors, graphic designers and webmasters to deliver accurate and engaging print and digital publications to your organisation and its audience.

From vibrant magazines for professional organisations to trade journals, and from online portals with e-commerce capabilities to a simple WordPress site like this one, Control can meet your needs and budgets.

